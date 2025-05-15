Russia massively attacked a village in Sumy region with drones, bombed Lutsk and Prykarpattia

Russia massively attacked a village in Sumy region with drones, bombed Lutsk and Prykarpattiasupplemented
On the night of May 15 and in the morning, Russia once again attacked Ukraine with drones, including massive strikes in the Sumy region. There were also explosions in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk region.
The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported that Russians massively attacked a village on the territory of the Sumy community – the enemy sent about 10 attack UAVs at civilian infrastructure.
A fire broke out at the site of the hits, and units of the State Emergency Service have been working there since the night before.
In the morning, Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk reported about explosions in the city, the movement of several UAVs and the work of air defense forces.
Head of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration Svitlana Onyshchuk wrote about "an alarming morning in the Carpathian region".
Russia attacked the region with attack drones from different directions. There were no casualties, data on destruction is being clarified.
- On the night of May 13, Russia attacked Ukraine with 10 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of imitation drones. All drones were shot down.
- On the night of May 14, Russia attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile, 145 drones .