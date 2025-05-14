Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and 145 UAVs: Air Defense shot down 80 enemy drones

Consequences of the Russian shelling of the Kharkiv region (Photo: Oleg Synegubov)

On the night of May 14, Russia attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile, 145 "Shaheeds" and simulator drones. This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack began at 7:30 p.m. on May 13. The Russian occupiers launched the missile from temporarily occupied Crimea, drones of various types from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, which are in the Russian Federation.

As of 09:00, 80 drones have been confirmed shot down in the east, north, west, and center of the country.

42 enemy drone simulators – lost in location (without negative consequences).

In Sumy Oblast, according to the regional military administration, there were a total of almost 140 attacks on 36 settlements (from various weapons). The Russians struck the Sumy and Shostka districts most intensively.

The occupiers used aerial bombs, FPV drones, and VOG drops from UAVs.

Civil infrastructure was damaged – residential buildings, cars, and non-residential premises were destroyed in the Richkivska, Sumska, Bilopolska, Vorozhbyanska, Velykopysarivska, and Krolevetska communities. A truck caught fire in the Bezdrytska community.

In the Kharkiv region, according to the head of the OVA , Oleg Synegubov , Russian troops shelled the regional center and eight settlements. He did not specify where exactly and what the consequences were from which specific weapons.

It is only known about Kharkiv – there the enemy struck with two Molniya UAVs in the Kholodnohirsk district.

Two people died in the village of Nechvolodivka (an 80-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman), and five more were injured. There were also casualties in Kupyansk, Stary Saltov, Ruskie Tyshka, and Oleksandrivka.

The consequences of the shelling (Photo: Kharkiv OVA)

In the Kupyansky district, residential buildings and cars were damaged, in the Chuhuyivsky district, a car and an excavator were damaged, in the Kharkiv district, power grids and a private house, and in the Bogodukhivsky and Lozovsky districts, transport and housing were damaged.

The head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, did not report the number of Russian shellings per day that the region experienced.

According to him, on May 13, Russians killed two residents of the Donetsk region in Berestok. Seven more people in the region were injured.

In the Kirovohrad region, according to the head of the OVA Andriy Raykovych, in the Kropyvnytskyi district, some of the drones were destroyed by air defense forces. There were no casualties.

There is currently no information about the consequences of the shelling in the Odessa region.

On the night of May 11, after a three-day "truce", Russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine with over a hundred drones.

On the night of May 12, Russia carried out a massive air attack on Ukraine, using 108 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), with consequences in four regions.

On the night of May 13, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 10 Shahed strike UAVs and various types of simulator drones. All drones were shot down.