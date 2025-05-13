Air defense shot down all "Shaheds" over Ukraine, but Russia struck with KABs and FPV – photo

Attacks on civilians with various types of weapons recorded in seven regions of Ukraine

The consequences of a drone strike in Zaporizhia (Photo: Zaporizhia OVA)

On the night of May 13, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 10 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones. All drones were shot down. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack began at 11:00 p.m. on May 12 from the Russian city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk. All 10 Russian drones were successfully shot down by air defenses.

At the same time, Russia attacked frontline communities with various types of weapons.

In the Mykolaiv region, according to the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim, the enemy carried out several attacks with FPV drones during the day.

On May 12, the Russian military twice struck the Kutsurubska community with FPV. As a result of one of the attacks in the village of Dmytrivka, the windows and roof of an uninhabited house were damaged. There were no injuries.

On May 13 at 02:25, the enemy attacked the FPV city of Ochakiv. There were no casualties.

In Sumy Oblast, according to the Sumy Oblast Defense Department , during the day from the morning of May 12 to the morning of May 13, 2025, Russian troops carried out almost 240 attacks on 40 settlements in 16 territorial communities of the region.

The largest number of shellings was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

The enemy actively used guided bombs, artillery, FPV drones, and grenades from UAVs.

More than 10 strikes by KABs, more than 40 attacks by FPV drones, more than 80 grenade drops from UAVs, and more than 50 strikes from multiple launch rocket systems were recorded.

The enemy also carried out three missile strikes on the territory of Sumy region.

Private homes, cars, agricultural machinery, and a cultural center were damaged and destroyed.

It was previously reported that a man was killed in a drone strike on May 12.

In the Kherson region, according to the head of the OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, the enemy attacked more than 30 villages and the city of Kherson with drones, artillery, and aircraft.

Russian strikes damaged 10 private homes. The occupiers also damaged a post office, an outbuilding, warehouses, garages, and private cars.

Two people were injured, one of them a child.

In the Kharkiv region, according to the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, three settlements in the region were subjected to enemy attacks over the past day.

The enemy used two KABs and two FPV drones in the Kharkiv region.

A 62-year-old man was injured in the village of Kindrashivka as a result of shelling, and a 51-year-old man was injured in the village of Ruski Tyshky.

Two private homes were damaged.

In Zaporizhia, according to the head of the Zaporizhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, during the day the occupiers inflicted 454 strikes with various types of weapons on 14 settlements in the region.

In particular, the Russian Federation carried out five air strikes, launched 255 UAVs of various modifications, fired eight times with MLRS, and carried out another 186 artillery shellings on the territory of the communities.

There were 22 reports of damage to apartments, private houses, outbuildings, and cars.

A 72-year-old car owner was injured when a drone hit him.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, the aggressor country shelled the Nikopol region with Grad MLRS and UAVs.

The Nikopol, Marhanetska, Pokrovska, and Myrivska communities were hit.

A private house was occupied. There were no fatalities or injuries.

The head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, did not report the number of Russian shellings per day that the region experienced.

According to him, on May 12, the Russians killed one resident of the Donetsk region in the village of Zorya. Two more people in the region were injured during the day.

Nikopol (Photo: Serhiy Lysak)

