After a three-day "truce," Russia attacks Ukraine with more than a hundred drones: 60 are shot down

The downed Shahed (Photo: National Police)

On the night of May 11, Russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine with more than a hundred drones, and air defense managed to shoot down 60 "shaheds". This was reported to by in the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the military, the Russians sent 108 Shahed-type kamikaze drones and imitator drones to Ukraine from different directions: Bryansk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Prymorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Prymorsk – temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, Hvardiyske – Crimea.

As of 09:30, 60 "Shahed" drones have been confirmed downed in the east, north, south and center of the country. 41 imitator drones were lost locally without negative consequences on the ground.

Sumy region suffered as a result of the attack.

On the morning of May 11, 2025, Russian troops attacked Kyiv region with attack drones, causing damage and injuring.