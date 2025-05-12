Russia attacked Ukraine with 108 drones: air defense shot down 55 enemy UAVs

The Odesa, Mykolaiv, Donetsk and Zhytomyr regions were affected by Russian shelling.

Air Defense (Photo: Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

On the night of May 12, Russia carried out a massive air attack on Ukraine using 108 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), causing damage in four regions, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported .

From 11:00 p.m. on May 11, the occupiers launched drones over Ukraine from the following directions: Bryansk, Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as from Chaudy in temporarily occupied Crimea.

As of 08:30, 55 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been confirmed shot down in the east, north, south, and center of the country.

30 enemy drone simulators – lost in location.

In the Donetsk region, a Russian drone attacked a civilian freight train.

As a result of the impact with the locomotive, the driver received a shrapnel wound to his leg. His life is currently not in danger – the railway worker was promptly provided with medical assistance and hospitalized.

The enemy attack did not stop the movement of trains.

Also, as reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Vadym Filashkin, three administrative buildings were damaged in the Pokrovsky district of the Zolotye Kolodyaz of the Shakhiv community.

The consequences of the Russian shelling (Photo: t.me/VadymFilashkin)

An agricultural enterprise was damaged in Novotroitsky. One person was injured in Pokrovsk, Leontovychy, and Hryshyn. 10 garages were damaged in Rodynsky. An enterprise was damaged in Dobropilly.

Two people were injured in Novye Lymanska community. A house was damaged in Druzhkivka. Two private houses, a car, a power line, and a gas pipeline were damaged in Kostyantynivka.

Four houses were also damaged in Siversk.

In the Odessa region, as a result of the strike on Bilhorod-Dnistrovsk, there is damage to civilian infrastructure, in particular residential buildings, an administrative building, and a fire station, said the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleh Kiper.

A man was injured in one of the damaged private homes. Medics are providing him with all necessary assistance.

There is currently no information regarding the consequences in Zhytomyr and Mykolaiv regions.