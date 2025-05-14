The President of the European Parliament believes that the United States should remain a leader in achieving a ceasefire

Andriy Yermak (Photo: Office of the President)

The head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak explained why a 30-day ceasefire is necessary. In an interview with Le Monde, he said that any war ends, in a way, with a ceasefire and negotiations.

Yermak reminded that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has been going on for more than three years. In March, US President Donald Trump proposed a ceasefire for a month and the Ukrainian side accepted this proposal at talks in Saudi Arabia on March 11.

According to the head of the OP, a 30-day ceasefire is not enough in the military sense to change the course of events at the front, contrary to Russian propaganda claims.

"On the other hand, one month is enough time to appoint delegations, start negotiations and agree on a mechanism to monitor and control the ceasefire. Details need to be discussed, as the front line is very long," he said .

Yermak also believes that the United States should take on this mission of achieving a 30-day ceasefire and monitoring its observance. According to him, America is the only country that has the technological capabilities to do so .

"Other countries may be involved. I know that our European friends are ready to participate, but Washington needs to maintain its leadership," the VP summarized .