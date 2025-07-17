Ukraine will receive long-range weapons in the coming weeks and months – Mertz
In the coming weeks and months, Ukraine will receive long-range weapons, including thanks to cooperation with Germany, said the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. He said this during a press conference with the British Prime Minister By Keir Starmer in London, which broadcast Sky News TV channel.
"We discussed military support for Ukraine in great detail, of course, not only air defense, but also opportunities for Ukraine to use deep strike systems for better defense," said Merz.
According to him, Ukraine will "very soon" receive additional long-range weapons, including through industrial cooperation with Germany.
The chancellor declined to give details, but said that in the coming weeks and months Ukraine would be "in a much better position" to receive the weapons.
At the same time, the politician did not answer about the transfer of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.
- In early July, in an article for LIGA.net analyst Badrak and First Vice President of the National Academy of Sciences Horbulin said that in addition to Ukrainian long-range drone missiles and drones, Germany will finance the development and serial production of cruise missiles with a range of up to 2500 kilometers.
- On July 15, the German Defense Minister announces that Germany and the United States will decide to send two Patriot systems to Ukraine within a few days or weeks. Each system includes six launchers, as well as radars and control systems.
Comments (0)