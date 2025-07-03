Ukraine's 2500 km cruise missile will be financed by Germany – Horbulin, Badrak

Illustrative photo of the Neptune cruise missile launch: Wikipedia

In addition to Ukrainian long-range missile-drones and unmanned aerial vehicles, Germany will finance the development and serial production of cruise missiles with a range of up to 2,500 kilometers. This was reported in an article for LIGA.net by Valentyn Badrak, director of the Center for Army Research, Conversion and Disarmament, and Volodymyr Horbulin, first vice-president of the National Academy of Sciences and former secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

At the end of May, it became known that Germany would support the production of Ukrainian "Bars" missile-drones and "Lutiy" drones, and together with the allocation of funds for scaling up interceptor drones, the subsidy would amount to 400 million euros, analysts said.