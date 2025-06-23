Zelenskyy was asked whether the Sapsan ballistic missile will reach Moscow
When asked whether Ukraine's new Sapsan ballistic missile could reach Moscow, the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, said that "we will be able to surprise our enemies many more times." The official said this in an interview with the British newspaper The Times.
"Things are going very well. I think we will be able to surprise our enemies many more times," the official said.
Yermak noted that he would leave the "bravura" to the Russians in response to the journalist's suggestion that after the success of the "Cobweb" special operation , Ukraine could now attack every inch of Russian territory – from Kamchatka to Kaliningrad.
"We really know how to surprise the world. It's not such a bad habit. It's better for you to see something [the result] than for me to talk about it. We'll stop there," the head of the President's Office explained.
- For the first time, analyst Badrak reported in a long text for LIGA.net in early June that Ukrainian ballistics Sapsan was being launched into mass production. Subsequently, President Zelensky confirmed that work was underway to launch mass production of Sapsan.
- According to Badrak, a successful combat test of this missile took place in May – then Ukrainian defenders destroyed a Russian military facility at a distance of almost 300 kilometers. The distance from the Ukrainian border to Moscow is over 400 km, but during the development of the Sapsan it was assumed that its range could reach 500 km (more details here).