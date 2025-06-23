Zelenskyy was asked whether the Sapsan ballistic missile will reach Moscow
OTRK "Sapsan" (Illustrative photo: Wikipedia)

When asked whether Ukraine's new Sapsan ballistic missile could reach Moscow, the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, said that "we will be able to surprise our enemies many more times." The official said this in an interview with the British newspaper The Times.

"Things are going very well. I think we will be able to surprise our enemies many more times," the official said.

Read also
Ballistics Born of War. Why a Real Missile Program Is a Test of Ukraine's Maturity

Yermak noted that he would leave the "bravura" to the Russians in response to the journalist's suggestion that after the success of the "Cobweb" special operation , Ukraine could now attack every inch of Russian territory – from Kamchatka to Kaliningrad.

"We really know how to surprise the world. It's not such a bad habit. It's better for you to see something [the result] than for me to talk about it. We'll stop there," the head of the President's Office explained.

Read also
Ukrainian ballistics "Sapsan" showed high speed during tests – expert Badrak
Read also
Crazy shortage of missiles. Why officials are slowing down the development of Ukraine's air defense system
sapsanballistic missileAndriy Yermakdefense industry