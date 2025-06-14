Ukrainian ballistics: Zelenskyy confirmed that work is underway to launch the Sapsan into series production
OTRK "Sapsan" (Illustrative photo from 2018: Wikipedia)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that work is underway to launch mass production of the Ukrainian Sapsan ballistic missile. The head of state said this during a meeting with journalists on June 13, the Facts ICTV information portal reports.

"I was told that there may be questions because information about Sapsan has appeared. So, Sapsan missiles are not today, positive tests were much earlier. Currently, the development of the possibility of mass production of a ballistic missile is underway. When, how, in what quantity – I cannot say," the president said.

Read also
Ballistics Born of War. Why a Real Missile Program Is a Test of Ukraine's Maturity

The day before, a large text about the Sapsan was published on LIGA.net by Valentyn Badrak, director of the Center for Army, Conversion, and Disarmament Studies.

The expert reported that this ballistic missile passed a successful combat test in May 2025 and is being launched into mass production.

The analyst also said that the Sapsan reached a speed of Mach 5.2 during tests in July 2024. In comparison, this missile is faster than the American ATACMS and closer to the Russian Iskanders.

Read also
"New" Iskanders and old Patriots: how Russia bypasses defenses and who can help Ukraine
Read also
Ukrainian Patriot. Could the Kilchen SAM system protect Ukrainian skies?
Volodymyr Zelenskyydefense industryballistic missileValentyn Badraksapsan