Ukrainian ballistics: Zelenskyy confirmed that work is underway to launch the Sapsan into series production
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that work is underway to launch mass production of the Ukrainian Sapsan ballistic missile. The head of state said this during a meeting with journalists on June 13, the Facts ICTV information portal reports.
"I was told that there may be questions because information about Sapsan has appeared. So, Sapsan missiles are not today, positive tests were much earlier. Currently, the development of the possibility of mass production of a ballistic missile is underway. When, how, in what quantity – I cannot say," the president said.
The day before, a large text about the Sapsan was published on LIGA.net by Valentyn Badrak, director of the Center for Army, Conversion, and Disarmament Studies.
The expert reported that this ballistic missile passed a successful combat test in May 2025 and is being launched into mass production.
The analyst also said that the Sapsan reached a speed of Mach 5.2 during tests in July 2024. In comparison, this missile is faster than the American ATACMS and closer to the Russian Iskanders.
- In the same article, Badrak writes in detail about how the large-scale Russian invasion gave Sapsan a second wind, as well as about the new missile program resumed at the end of May 2022 and the participation of Europeans and Americans in the project.
- On May 2, 2025, Zelenskyy reported that the task of the Ukrainian missile program is to "maximum accelerate" the creation of ballistic weapons.