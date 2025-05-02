Zelensky on Ukraine's missile program: The task is to accelerate the creation of ballistics as much as possible

According to the president, Ukrainian long-range weapons are a "clear and effective security guarantee" for the country

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Benjamin Girette / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the task of the Ukrainian missile program is to "maximum accelerate" the creation of ballistic weapons. The head of state made this statement in an evening address following a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters.

"I held a Headquarters meeting. There were reports on the provision of our brigades, on the equipment of units. And also – in great detail about the Ukrainian missile program, our missile developments, production. The task is to accelerate the creation of Ukrainian ballistics as much as possible," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukrainian long-range weapons are a "clear and effective guarantee of security" for the country.

Ballistic missiles are more difficult for air defense systems to intercept than cruise missiles or drones due to the characteristics of such weapons (speed, flight trajectory, etc.).

Since 2006, with breaks of years, Ukraine has been developing the Sapsan operational-tactical complex, capable of launching ballistics: in 2023, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that this weapon exists and is being improved, and that the Russians should "feel its effect on themselves."

In August 2024, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine had created the first ballistic missile that had successfully passed the test.

Later, in his New Year's greeting, the president stated: "[Ukraine] makes you tremble at the words "Neptune" and "Sapsan". All of these are our missiles." At the same time, the video showed the launch of the South Korean Hyunmoo-2A ballistic missile.

There is no official confirmation yet that Ukraine used the "Sapsan" against the occupiers.