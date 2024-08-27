Ukraine successfully tests first ballistic missile

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was reluctant to disclose this information, but decided to do so to allow Ukrainians to appreciate the work of defense industry employees

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by the Office of the President of Ukraine)

Ukraine has successfully tested its first ballistic missile, as announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a forum for heads of state institutions.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

"We've had a positive test of the first Ukrainian ballistic missile. I congratulate our defense industry on this achievement," he stated.

Zelenskyy said that he could not reveal details or specifications of the missile.

The President added that he was hesitant to make this information public, but decided to do so so that society could appreciate the work of people who "work around the clock at defense enterprises."

See also: It would make sense to hold second Peace Summit in one of Global South states, Zelenskyy aide says