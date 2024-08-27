It would make sense to hold second Peace Summit in one of Global South states, Zelenskyy aide says

Andriy Yermak (Photo: Office of the President)

The venue for the second Peace Summit has not yet been decided, but Ukraine expects that the event will take place in one of the countries of the Global South, Andriy Yermak, the head of the President's Office, announced at the Ukraine 2024. Independence forum.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

"We want, and it would be right, for the second Peace Summit to take place, it would be symbolic, in one of the countries of the Global South. To say that today this place is determined – no, because what is important is the content and readiness of the joint plan, over how we work," said Yermak.

The head of Zelenskyy's office noted that this plan will be ready soon. And it is important to do everything so that the majority of countries support it, Yermak added.

At the same time, he said that the first Peace Summit demonstrated that more than 100 countries support President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula and believe that it is the basis for a joint plan.

Yermak also mentioned Zelenskyy's talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"During Modi's last meeting and visit, he said absolutely clearly that India will not support any plan or proposal that would compromise Ukraine's territorial integrity. It is very important to hear this from a BRICS member country," Yermak said.

On June 20, 2024, Yermak announced that preparations for the second Peace Summit are ongoing, and it is already known about Russia's plans to disrupt the event.

On the same day, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced that the second Summit could be held in one of the countries of the Global South.

On July 10, Bloomberg reported that Ukraine wants to convene a second summit with the participation of Russia before the presidential elections in the USA where the voting will take place in November.