Zelenskyy: 'Our 3,000-kilometer-range drone has successfully passed testing'

A drone with such a range could potentially reach Siberia

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in his evening address that a Ukrainian drone with a flight range of 3,000 kilometers has successfully passed testing.

The Ukrainian president held a Staff meeting, where drones were the main topic.

"There is good news regarding long-range drones: our 3,000-kilometer-range drone has successfully passed testing. I am grateful to the developers and manufacturers," the president said.

According to him, Ukraine is expanding its arsenal of long-range weapons that can ensure the country's security.

A 3,000 km range covers the distance from the Russian-Ukrainian border to Siberia, meaning the drone could potentially strike targets within this radius.

Map: Calcmaps

The meeting also included reports on the use of Ukraine's long-range Long Neptune missiles.

"We can say we are satisfied with the strike results. However, we need to produce more missiles, more drones, and this week, we will discuss this with our partners," Zelenskyy said.