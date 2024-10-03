Ukraine nears development of missile with range of about 700 km
Ukraine is nearing the development of its own missile with a range of about 700 kilometers and is also working on an anti-aircraft missile system with a 100 km range, according to Volodymyr Horbulin, first vice president of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, and Valentyn Badrak, director of the Center for Army, Conversion, and Disarmament Studies.
They added that in April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that new missile models had entered serial production. A month prior, Russian sources reported the "deep modernization" of Ukraine's Neptune anti-ship missile, suggesting a potential range increase from 280 km to 400 km.
On August 24, Independence Day, Zelenskyy announced that Ukrainian forces had used a new weapon against the Russian army for the first time – the Palianytsia missile drone.
On August 27, the president also announced that Ukraine had developed its first ballistic missile, which successfully passed testing.