Iskander-K missile (Illustrative photo: occupiers' resource)

China has transferred cruise missile technology to Russia as part of the support it provides to the aggressor country's war machine, senior US diplomat John Kelley has said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

He reminded that North Korea sent ammunition, missiles, military equipment and about 12,000 soldiers to Russia, Iran – ballistics, drones and other technologies. At the same time, the official emphasized china's decisive role in supporting the Russian Federation.

"China, as its representatives have pointed out, does not directly provide weapons to Russia. Nevertheless, China has become the decisive enabler of Russia's war effort by being the most important supplier of Russia's war industrial machine. Specifically, China has provided Russia with significant quantities of machine tools, microelectronics, optics, UAV, and cruise missile technology, and nitrocellulose, which Russia uses to make propellant for weapons," Kelley said.

The diplomat emphasized that if China were serious about helping to end the war, it would stop supplying these important components to Russia.

The official did not specify what kind of technology for Russian cruise missiles he was talking about.

In the same speech, the US representative said that an agreement between Russia and Ukraine should be reached by August 8, and Washington is ready for additional measures to ensure peace.