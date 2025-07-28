DPRK transfers 6.5 million rounds of ammunition and more than 600 artillery systems to Russia – foreign intelligence

North Korea remains the main foreign supplier of ammunition for almost all Russian artillery systems

A parade in the DPRK (Photo: KCNA)

North Korea has transferred about 6.5 million artillery shells of various calibers and hundreds of artillery systems to Russia. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service in response to a request LIGA.net.

At present, the DPRK remains the main foreign supplier of ammunition for almost all artillery systems in service with the Russian Armed Forces and additionally coming from North Korea. These include 82-, 120-, and 140-mm mines, artillery (rocket) shells of 122-, 130-, 152-, and 170-mm caliber.

According to intelligence estimates, the DPRK has transferred at least 6.5 million pieces of ammunition of 122 or 152 mm caliber to the Russian Federation.

The SZR is also aware of the transfer of a significant number of artillery systems to the occupiers. The DPRK has provided Russia with about 600 different artillery (rocket) systems, mortars and missile systems of its own design, namely:

→ several self-propelled launchers OTRK KN-23/24 and 600 mm multiple launch rocket systems KN-25;

→ about 120 units of 240 mm M-1991 multiple launch rocket systems;

→ about 120 units of 170 mm self-propelled howitzers M-1989 Koksan;

→ about 100 units of 122 mm D-74I trailed howitzers;

→ about 100 units of 140 mm M-1982 mortars;

→ at least 165 units of 107 mm Toure 63 MLRS.

"Despite the fact that, according to the Russian military, some models of North Korean artillery are less effective and maintainable, cooperation between the DPRK and Russia in the military-technical sphere is mutually beneficial. The DPRK gets the opportunity to test and improve its own weapons in modern combat conditions, and Russia gets to compensate for combat losses," the intelligence emphasized.