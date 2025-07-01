The DIU does not record direct participation of North Korean soldiers in combat operations

DPRK soldiers deployed at training grounds and field camps, probably in Kursk region, military intelligence says

DPRK soldiers (Illustrative photo: KCNA)

Currently, there is no direct participation of North Korean soldiers in hostilities on the side of Russia against the Defense Forces. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense in response to a request LIGA.net.

"At present, there are no facts of direct participation of units of the Korean People's Army in hostilities against the Ukrainian Defense Forces," the response reads.

Military intelligence noted that the North Korean contingent was withdrawn from the front line and deployed to training grounds and field camps, probably in the Kursk region.