The DIU does not record direct participation of North Korean soldiers in combat operations
Currently, there is no direct participation of North Korean soldiers in hostilities on the side of Russia against the Defense Forces. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense in response to a request LIGA.net.
"At present, there are no facts of direct participation of units of the Korean People's Army in hostilities against the Ukrainian Defense Forces," the response reads.
See also
Military intelligence noted that the North Korean contingent was withdrawn from the front line and deployed to training grounds and field camps, probably in the Kursk region.
- On November 5, 2024, Umerov confirmed the first military clashes between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and DPRK soldiers. According to him, these were "small-scale battles".
- On November 7, Zelenskyy announced the first losses among North Korean soldiers.
- On January 27, 2025, Sky News wrote that DPRK soldiers likely, temporarily retreated from the contact line after suffering losses.