Ukraine's DM confirms first combat encounter between Ukrainian forces and North Korean soldiers

Rustem Umerov (Photo by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine)

Ukrainian Armed Forces have engaged in their first combat encounter with North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Russia, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov reported in an interview with South Korea's KBS.

The Defense Minister noted that these were "small-scale skirmishes" and confirmed it as the first official clash between Ukrainian forces and North Korean troops.

In response to a follow-up question, Umerov said that the encounter could be seen as an official beginning of North Korea's involvement in the war against Ukraine.

He clarified that North Korean soldiers' participation in battles is not yet systematic. Since North Korean forces were disguised as Buryats and mixed with Russian occupiers, the exact number of casualties and prisoners needs verification before further statements can be made, he added.

"We are identifying contacts with North Korean forces, but we anticipate more combat encounters in the coming weeks, and we will continue our analysis and assessment accordingly," Umerov stated.

According to him, five North Korean units, each with about 3,000 troops, are expected to operate along the 1,500-km front line. This means the number of North Koreans in the Kursk region could grow to 15,000, Umerov said.

Earlier, the Financial Times, citing an unnamed senior Ukrainian intelligence official, reported that Ukrainian forces had fired on North Korean soldiers in combat for the first time since their deployment by Russia in the Kursk region.