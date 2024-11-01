US and NATO allies should consider attacking North Korean troops in Ukraine – Congressman Turner

Representative Mike Turner believes that the participation of North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine should be a red line for NATO

Mike Turner (Photo: Michael Reynolds/EPA)

The United States and NATO allies should consider the possibility of attacking North Korean troops if they are found on Ukrainian territory and participating in combat operations on the side of Russia, House Intelligence Committee chair, Congressman Mike Turner, said during a hearing, Voice of America reported.

Turner believes that the participation of North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine should be a red line for the US and NATO, and the allies should not exclude the possibility of attacking North Korean forces if they are fighting in Ukraine.

"North Korean troops have no place in Europe; they should not be attacking a European country. And I believe that it is in the interests of NATO and the interests of the United States as a member of the Alliance that Asian, North Korean communist troops do not march into a European country and attack it," Turner stated.

The American lawmaker added that the decision to attack North Korean troops does not have to be mandatory, but in his opinion, "a reasoned discussion on this topic is needed."

"I think they should discuss that North Korean troops should not be free from being legitimate military targets of the United States and NATO," he said.

On October 19, Turner called on President Joe Biden to define the use of North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine as a "red line."

On October 29, the Pentagon confirmed that North Korean military personnel are already in Russia's Kursk Oblast, but their numbers are "relatively small."

On October 30, Biden stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces should strike North Korean soldiers if they enter Ukrainian territory.

On October 31, Zelenskyy called the reaction of the allies to the presence of North Korean troops in Russia and their participation in the war against Ukraine "zero."