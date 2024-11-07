North Korea losses have already been recorded – Zelenskyy

The president noted that the losses of foreign troops within Russia's army are a confirmed fact

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: video screenshot)

North Korean soldiers have suffered their first casualties in battles with Ukraine's Armed Forces in the Kursk region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced during a press conference following the European Political Community Summit.

The president stated that 11,000 North Korean troops are currently stationed in Russia's Kursk region.

"Some of them have already taken part in hostilities against the Ukrainian military. Losses have already been recorded," the Ukrainian leader said.

Zelenskyy reminded allies of their promises to permit long-range strikes deep into Russia in the event of further escalation. He said that the involvement of foreign troops represents such a moment.

The president warned that Russia could deploy even more North Korean soldiers if the West does not respond decisively.

"We warn and believe that the next step could be a much larger deployment of the North Korean contingent if we fail to use appropriate weapons and political pressure," Zelenskyy stated.

He noted that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin always gauges Western reactions, and at present, Zelenskyy considers this response "insufficient." Ukraine is engaging with countries that have reacted "quietly" to Russia"s collaboration with North Korea.