Trump discusses participation of North Korea in war against Ukraine with South Korean leader

Yoon Suk Yeol during a phone call with re-elected US President Donald Trump (Photo: Office of the President of South Korea)

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and newly elected US President Donald Trump held a phone call to discuss various security issues, including North Korean nuclear developments, missile launches, and the deployment of troops in Russia, reported the South Korean news agency Yonhap Agency, citing the first deputy national security advisor Kim Tae-hyo.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

According to Kim, the leaders discussed the situation in North Korea, including recent nuclear developments, missile launches, and the deployment of troops in Russia. Both leaders expressed "their concerns on these security issues and on the urgency of the situation in Ukraine."

The two leaders agreed that a personal meeting would be important to discuss all key issues, with the date and location to be determined soon, Seoul reported.

Previously, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported an "excellent phone call" with Trump, during which they agreed to maintain close dialogue and develop cooperation.

On October 31, President Zelenskyy described the reaction of allies to North Korean troops in Russia and their involvement in the war against Ukraine as "zero."

On November 2, the Main Intelligence Directorate reported that Russia had transferred over 7,000 soldiers from North Korea to Kursk Oblast.

On November 4, Europe and South Korea called on North Korea to withdraw its soldiers from Russia and stop supplying weapons for the war against Ukraine.

On the same day, Zelenskyy stated that Russia had transferred approximately 11,000 military personnel from North Korea to Kursk Oblast.