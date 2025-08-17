Zelenskyy talks to partners before meeting with Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and partners held an online conversation on the eve of a visit to US leader Donald Trump in Washington. This was reported by the spokesperson for the President of the European Commission reports Radio Liberty.

The communication between the President of Ukraine and his partners in the "coalition of the willing" lasted about 2.5 hours.

"The discussions focused on key issues such as the need to stop the killings in Ukraine, and the commitment to maintain full pressure on Russia due to sanctions, the principle that it is Ukraine that decides decisions about their territory, and an extremely important topic – reliable security guarantees that protect the vital interests of Ukraine and Europe," the European Commission said.

According to media reports, Zelenskyy has already left the EC building and headed to the airport, from where he will fly to Washington. A number of European leaders are also scheduled to go to the talks with Trump.

German tabloid BILD, quoting its sources, writes that Trump refused to have a joint meeting with the Europeans and decided to have a one-on-one meeting with Zelenskyy, and that they would be joined by partners from the European Union and NATO at a working dinner. This was not officially reported.

UPDATED. "I am grateful to all the members of the Coalition of the Willing for the conversation today in Brussels – on the eve of the meeting in Washington with President Trump. It was very useful. We continue to coordinate our common positions. There is clear support for Ukraine's independence and sovereignty. Everyone agrees that the borders of states should not be changed by force. Everyone supports that key issues should be resolved with Ukraine's participation in a trilateral format: Ukraine, the United States, and the Russian leader." wrote Zelenskyy on the results of the meeting.

He also called it a "historic decision" that the United States is ready to participate in security guarantees for Ukraine, which "based on the results of our joint work should be really very practical and provide protection on land, in the sky and at sea, and should be developed with the participation of Europe."

The parties also discussed how to "stop the killings as soon as possible."

Ukraine and its partners are developing "a common view of what a peace agreement should look like – a truly fair, quick and workable one," the president summarized.