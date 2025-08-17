The President of the European Commission will join Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting

Ursula von der Leyen will also meet with the Ukrainian leader in Brussels

Ursula von der Leyen during her visit to Bucha (Photo: Instagram of the politician)

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will join the meeting of the US President Donald Trump and the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington on September 18. She announced this on the X network.

"At the request of President Zelenskyy, I will join the meeting with President Trump and other European leaders at the White House tomorrow," von der Leyen wrote.

The President of the European Commission added that, ahead of her trip to Washington, she will meet with Zelenskyy in Brussels on August 17, where they will jointly participate in a meeting of the "coalition of the willing".

Earlier reports indicated that Ukraine's European partners were considering involving the President of Finland. Alexandra Stubba before the meeting between Trump and Zelensky, in order to prevent a possible conflict.