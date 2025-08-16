Ukraine and partners are preparing to meet with Trump on August 18 - Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: MARTIN DIVISEK/EPA)

Ukraine and partners are preparing for a meeting with the зresident Volodymyr Zelenskyy with his American counterpart Donald Trump, reported the leader of Ukraine, responding to the joint statement of the Nordic-Baltic Eight.

"Today we are also coordinating with our partners all day. Tomorrow, too, we already have conversations on the schedule. We are preparing for a meeting with the president Trump on Monday. Thank you for the invitation. It is important that everyone agrees that we need a conversation at the level of leaders to clarify all the details and determine what steps are necessary and will work. We in Ukraine welcome the principled statement of our partners from Northern Europe and the Baltic States. We are grateful for the very significant assistance. The unity of all strengthens everyone!" the head of state wrote.

He also noted that Russia has rejected numerous ceasefire demands and "has not yet determined when it will stop killing."

"This complicates the situation. If they don't have the will to implement a simple order to stop the strikes, it may take a lot of effort to get Russia to have the will to implement much more, namely peaceful life with its neighbors for decades. But we are all working together for peace and security. Ending the killings is a key element in ending the war," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, after the Alaska summit, Trump said that it was necessary to move to a peace agreement, and not just to a ceasefire.

On August 16, the Nordic-Baltic Eight countries (Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden) published a joint statement in support of Ukraine. Among the main points:

→ The signatories called for the participation of Ukraine and Europe in peace negotiations;

→ A ceasefire is necessary to achieve a just and lasting peace;

→ "firm and concrete commitments" from American and European partners are needed to protect Ukraine from any future aggression;

→ no restrictions should be placed on the Ukrainian Armed Forces or on Kyiv's cooperation with other countries, and Russia has no veto over Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO;

→ the signatories demand that Moscow immediately return the children it abducted, as well as prisoners of war and civilian captives.

"We will continue to arm Ukraine and strengthen Europe's defense to prevent further Russian aggression. As long as Russia continues to kill, we will continue to strengthen sanctions and broader economic measures to put pressure on Russia's war economy. We stand firm in our unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity," the statement said.

Zelenskyy, reacting to the publication, said: "Thank you for your support! All these points are important to achieve a truly sustainable and reliable peace."