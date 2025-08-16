Trump: We decided that we need a peace agreement, not a ceasefire

The US President also said that his meeting with Putin went "very well"

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump after negotiations with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska and conversations with the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it is necessary to move to a peace agreement, not just a ceasefire, to end the war. He said that wrote in its social network Truth Social.

The US President said that his meeting with Putin in Alaska went "very well." He said the same about his phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders, including NATO Secretary General Marco Rütte.

"Together, we decided that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to move directly to a peace agreement that ends the war, not just a cease-fire that is often not honored," Trump wrote.

The US president also confirmed that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will arrive in Washington on August 18 for a meeting in the Oval Office. According to him, if the talks are successful, a meeting with Putin may take place.

august 16, Trump held a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after talks with Putin in Alaska. After the call, the Ukrainian leader said that Ukraine supports the US President's proposal for a trilateral meeting.

Zelenskyy also said he would meet with Trump in Washington on August 18.