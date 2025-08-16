Trump: We decided that we need a peace agreement, not a ceasefire
President of the United States Donald Trump after negotiations with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska and conversations with the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it is necessary to move to a peace agreement, not just a ceasefire, to end the war. He said that wrote in its social network Truth Social.
The US President said that his meeting with Putin in Alaska went "very well." He said the same about his phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders, including NATO Secretary General Marco Rütte.
"Together, we decided that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to move directly to a peace agreement that ends the war, not just a cease-fire that is often not honored," Trump wrote.
The US president also confirmed that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will arrive in Washington on August 18 for a meeting in the Oval Office. According to him, if the talks are successful, a meeting with Putin may take place.
august 16, Trump held a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after talks with Putin in Alaska. After the call, the Ukrainian leader saidsaid that Ukraine supports the US President's proposal for a trilateral meeting.
Zelenskyy also said he would meet with Trump in Washington on August 18.
- Trump and Putin's talks ended without a ceasefire agreement. About the summit read in the chronicle LIGA.net.
- After the talks, in an interview with Fox News, the US president said that during the Alaska summit he and the Russian dictator disagreed on only a few "fairly significant" points and that now it's up to Ukraine's leader Zelensky.
- In the same interview, Trump announced a possible preparation of a trilateral meeting with his participation, Zelensky and Putin.
- The US President also said that he had "generally" reached an agreement with Putin, according to which he has "exchange of territories" will take place between Ukraine and Russia.
Comments (0)