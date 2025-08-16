Trump speaks on the phone with Zelenskiy and other European leaders

According to an interlocutor in the Presidential Office, the conversation is ongoing

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump is currently on the phone with the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy. About LIGA.net said a source in the Presidential Office.

According to the source, the conversation is ongoing.

It also includes confirmed deputy White House Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.

"Air Force One has now landed at Andrews Air Force Base. Trump is now on the phone with Zelenskiy and others, hence the delay in leaving," he wrote.

Before meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Trump claimedsaid that if the meeting in Alaska is successful, he will call his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European allies.

UPDATED AT 09:54. Trump concluded a conversation with Zelensky and other European leaders, said LIGA.net an interlocutor in the Presidential Office.

According to the source in the OP, it was a long call. At first, the conversation was between Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Trump. Later, European leaders joined the call.

Zelenskyy's phone call with Trump was also attended by the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, President of France Emmanuel Macron, Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merzpresident of Finland Alexander Stubbpresident of Poland Karol Navrotskyprime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff. This is what Suspilne reported spokesperson for the European Commission.