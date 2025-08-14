Trump says he will call Zelenskiy and the Europeans if the Alaska summit is successful

US President says he will go home if meeting with Russian dictator goes "badly"

Donald Trump (Photo: Yuri Gripas/EPA)

If US President Donald Trump's meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska is successful, he will call his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European allies. The American president said this on the air of Fox News Radio.

Trump claims that his goal is to move toward a trilateral meeting with Zelenskiy and Putin. He pointed to "three different locations" for the meeting, including the possibility of "staying in Alaska".

"If the meeting is bad, I will not call anyone – I will go home. But if the meeting is good, I will call President Zelensky and European leaders," the US president emphasized.