Trump says he will call Zelenskiy and the Europeans if the Alaska summit is successful
If US President Donald Trump's meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska is successful, he will call his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European allies. The American president said this on the air of Fox News Radio.
Trump claims that his goal is to move toward a trilateral meeting with Zelenskiy and Putin. He pointed to "three different locations" for the meeting, including the possibility of "staying in Alaska".
"If the meeting is bad, I will not call anyone – I will go home. But if the meeting is good, I will call President Zelensky and European leaders," the US president emphasized.
- On August 15, Trump is to meet with Putin in Alaska to discuss the settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine.
- The US President expects that if the meeting in Alaska goes well, the second one will be between Putin and Zelensky. At the same time, Trump promises "very serious consequences" if the Russian dictator in Alaska does not agree to end the war.
- On August 14, the Kremlin approved the delegation for the Alaska talks and set the time of the meeting. The conversation between Trump and Putin is to begin at 22:30 Kyiv time.
