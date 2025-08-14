The Kremlin announced that it has agreed on the agenda for Putin's meeting with Trump
The agenda of the talks between the US President by Donald Trump and the Russian dictator By Vladimir Putin The schedule has been agreed upon, and the composition of the Russian delegation accompanying the head of Russia has also been determined. This was reported by the assistant to the head of the Kremlin, Yuri Ushakov, to the Russian state propaganda agency RIA Novosti.
According to Ushakov, the meeting between Putin and Trump will begin at 11:30 local time (22:30 Kyiv time).
First, the American president and the Russian dictator will have a one-on-one conversation, but in the presence of translators.
Then, negotiations will take place with the participation of delegations.
According to the Kremlin, the central topic of the meeting will be the settlement of the war, but other topics will also be raised. In particular, trade and economic cooperation between the US and Russia.
The length of the conversation will depend on how the discussion goes, Ushakov emphasized.
Putin and Trump will hold a joint press conference following the talks.
According to the Russian side, the Moscow delegation will include, in addition to Putin, the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov, the Minister of Defense Andrey Belousov, the Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev, and Ushakov.
- Trump will meet Putin in Alaska. August 15thThe summit location has been determined. military base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, which was used to counter the Soviet Union during the height of the Cold War.
- The President of the United States is expected or is awaiting, that if the meeting in Alaska goes well, then a second one will be between Putin and Zelensky. At the same time, Trump promises "very serious consequences" if Putin does not agree to a ceasefire in Alaska.
- According to The Telegraph, Trump can offer or may offer or could offer Putin a deal regarding minerals in Alaska.
