The conversation between the American president and the Russian dictator is scheduled to begin at 22:30 Kyiv time

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin (Illustrative photo: EPA)

The agenda of the talks between the US President by Donald Trump and the Russian dictator By Vladimir Putin The schedule has been agreed upon, and the composition of the Russian delegation accompanying the head of Russia has also been determined. This was reported by the assistant to the head of the Kremlin, Yuri Ushakov, to the Russian state propaganda agency RIA Novosti.

According to Ushakov, the meeting between Putin and Trump will begin at 11:30 local time (22:30 Kyiv time).

First, the American president and the Russian dictator will have a one-on-one conversation, but in the presence of translators.

Then, negotiations will take place with the participation of delegations.

According to the Kremlin, the central topic of the meeting will be the settlement of the war, but other topics will also be raised. In particular, trade and economic cooperation between the US and Russia.

The length of the conversation will depend on how the discussion goes, Ushakov emphasized.

Putin and Trump will hold a joint press conference following the talks.

According to the Russian side, the Moscow delegation will include, in addition to Putin, the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov, the Minister of Defense Andrey Belousov, the Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev, and Ushakov.