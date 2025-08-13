Trump and Putin to meet at Cold War-era strategic military base – AP

The base was crucial for countering the Soviet Union

Donald Trump (Photo: YURI GRIPAS/EPA)

The President of the United States Donald Trump will meet with the Russian dictator By Vladimir Putin at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Anchorage, which was used to counter the Soviet Union during the height of the Cold War and still plays an important role in deterring Russia. This was reported by... reports Associated Press, citing an unnamed White House official.

During the Soviet era, the base controlled the operation of various early warning radar stations aimed at detecting Soviet military activity and possible nuclear launches.

Although a significant portion of the military equipment has been withdrawn since then, the base now houses key aviation squadrons, including the F-22 Raptor stealth fighter.

According to the agency, aircraft from Alaska are still intercepting Russian planes that regularly enter US airspace.

According to Benjamin Jensen, a senior fellow for defense and security at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the meeting location was chosen to avoid protests and ensure a high level of security.

"For President Trump, this is a great way to demonstrate American military might while simultaneously isolating the public or other individuals," Jensen said.

The analyst added that Trump would try to use "signals of military strength" to "gain an advantage in negotiations and make a second meeting possible."