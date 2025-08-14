Trump: I think Putin will make a deal, but we can't agree on a ceasefire

According to Trump, he is convinced that Putin is going to make a deal

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump on the eve of the meeting with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that he believes the Kremlin leader will make a deal. However, he said he did not think it would be possible to agree on an immediate ceasefire. Trump said said on Fox Radio.

"I believe that now he (Putin – ed.) is convinced that he will make a deal. He will make a deal. I think he will do it. And we will know – I will know very soon," the US president said.

Trump also answered a question about whether he would offer Putin economic incentives to end the war.

"Well, I would prefer not to say, because I don't want to reveal my cards publicly, but whatever my cards are, the economic incentives-and maybe the disincentives-are in some ways more important," he said.