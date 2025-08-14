Trump: I think Putin will make a deal, but we can't agree on a ceasefire
President of the United States Donald Trump on the eve of the meeting with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that he believes the Kremlin leader will make a deal. However, he said he did not think it would be possible to agree on an immediate ceasefire. Trump said said on Fox Radio.
"I believe that now he (Putin – ed.) is convinced that he will make a deal. He will make a deal. I think he will do it. And we will know – I will know very soon," the US president said.
Trump also answered a question about whether he would offer Putin economic incentives to end the war.
"Well, I would prefer not to say, because I don't want to reveal my cards publicly, but whatever my cards are, the economic incentives-and maybe the disincentives-are in some ways more important," he said.
- on August 15, Trump is to to meet with Putin in Alaska to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine.
- on August 13, the virtual meeting Zelenskyy and European leaders with Trump on the upcoming summit.
- President of the United States awaitsthat if the meeting in Alaska goes well, the second one will be between Putin and Zelensky. At the same time, Trump promises "very serious consequences" if Putin does not agree to end the war in Alaska.
- august 14, Kremlin approved the delegation for the talks in Alaska and named the time of the meeting. The conversation between Trump and Putin is scheduled to begin at 22:30 Kyiv time.
