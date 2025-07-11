Budanov: North Korea supplies Russia with up to 40% of ammunition for the war against Ukraine
North Korea is now supplying up to 40% of Russia's ammunition for the war against Ukraine, as the partnership between Pyongyang and Moscow deepens. This was reported by... reported / announced / notified / informed / said Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with Bloomberg.
According to him, the North Korean leader's regime Kim Jong-un also sends Russia other weapons, including ballistic missiles and artillery systems.
At the same time, Russia is providing North Korea with money and technology, helping to ease Pyongyang's international isolation, Budanov said.
"It's good weaponry. North Korea has huge stockpiles, and production is ongoing around the clock," Budanov said, explaining 60% of the losses of military reconnaissance units over the past three months as being due to strikes by North Korean-made artillery.
- On June 10, Budanov stated that North Korea will produce "Shahed" drones. and Russia will help her with this.
- The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate believes that Cooperation between Russia and North Korea is already leading to significant changes in the military balance in East Asia.
- On June 17, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russia is modernizing Iranian Shahed-type strike drones. and is transferring production to North Korea.