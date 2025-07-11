Budanov: North Korea supplies Russia with up to 40% of ammunition for the war against Ukraine

According to the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, North Korea is also supplying Russia with ballistic missiles and artillery systems.

Kyrylo Budanov (Photo: Liga.net)

North Korea is now supplying up to 40% of Russia's ammunition for the war against Ukraine, as the partnership between Pyongyang and Moscow deepens. This was reported by... reported / announced / notified / informed / said Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with Bloomberg.

According to him, the North Korean leader's regime Kim Jong-un also sends Russia other weapons, including ballistic missiles and artillery systems.

At the same time, Russia is providing North Korea with money and technology, helping to ease Pyongyang's international isolation, Budanov said.

"It's good weaponry. North Korea has huge stockpiles, and production is ongoing around the clock," Budanov said, explaining 60% of the losses of military reconnaissance units over the past three months as being due to strikes by North Korean-made artillery.