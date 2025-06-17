Russia modernizes Iranian "Shahids" and transfers production to DPRK – Zelensky

The President believes that this poses a threat not only to Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Russia is modernizing Iran's Shahed attack drones and transferring production to North Korea. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a speech at a special meeting of G7 leaders in Canada A Strong and Sovereign Ukraine.

According to him, the world should take into account the cooperation between Russia and Iran on the one hand and Russia and North Korea on the other.

"A striking example of this is Russia's modernization of Iranian Shaheds and the subsequent transfer of their production – advanced models – to North Korea," Zelensky said .

He noted that this is a threat not only to Ukraine.

The President said that Ukraine is working on the development and deployment of interceptor drones for its own security and the security of Europe.

"We need additional funding for their production. These new interceptors are important for Europe, the Indo-Pacific, Japan, Canada and the United States," he said.