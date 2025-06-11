Budanov: Russia-DPRK cooperation will significantly change the balance of power in East Asia

Kyrylo Budanov (Photo: Valentyna Polishchuk/LIGA.net)

Cooperation between Russia and North Korea is already leading to significant changes in the military balance in East Asia. This was stated by the Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kirill Budanov in interview with The War Zone.

According to him, the DPRK uses Russian technologies and combat experience and thus significantly expands its own capabilities for waging aggressive war. In particular, for the mass production of attack drones.

"Agreements to establish production of Harpy and Geranium drones in the DPRK can significantly change the military balance between South and North Korea," Budanov said .

In addition, Pyongyang is developing a nuclear component with the help of Russia. These are long-range missiles and nuclear submarines.

The head of the GUR noted that the first batch of KN-23 missiles Pyongyang supplied to Moscow was extremely imperfect: the missiles deviated from their trajectory or exploded in midair. However, now the missiles are hitting the target precisely and this is the result of the work of North Korean and Russian specialists.

Also, according to Budanov, the DPRK supplies Russia with manpower, outdated but effective military equipment and cheap production facilities. In particular, the enemy uses North Korean 122-mm D-74 cannons, various 107-mm and 240-mm rocket artillery systems, as well as 170-mm M1989 (Koksan) self-propelled artillery systems .