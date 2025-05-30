Macron calls on China to stop DPRK from participating in Russia's war against Ukraine

The French president said that the Russian-Ukrainian war has a direct impact on the whole world, including Asia

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: ERA/HOW HWEE YOUNG)

French President Emmanuel Macron called on China to influence North Korea to stop participating in Russia's war against Ukraine. He said this at the largest security forum in the Asia-Pacific region, the Shangri-La Dialogue, reports France 24 .

"If China does not want NATO to interfere in the affairs of Southeast Asia or Asia, it must prevent the DPRK from interfering on European territory," Macron said .

He added that the Russian-Ukrainian war affects the entire world. According to the French president, Russia also wants to destabilize Asia with its aggression against Europe.

Recently, the report of the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT) emphasized that North Korea has supplied Russia with more than 20,000 containers of ammunition, which helped to strengthen missile strikes on critical civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.