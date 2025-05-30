Macron calls on China to stop DPRK from participating in Russia's war against Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron called on China to influence North Korea to stop participating in Russia's war against Ukraine. He said this at the largest security forum in the Asia-Pacific region, the Shangri-La Dialogue, reports France 24 .
"If China does not want NATO to interfere in the affairs of Southeast Asia or Asia, it must prevent the DPRK from interfering on European territory," Macron said .
He added that the Russian-Ukrainian war affects the entire world. According to the French president, Russia also wants to destabilize Asia with its aggression against Europe.
Recently, the report of the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT) emphasized that North Korea has supplied Russia with more than 20,000 containers of ammunition, which helped to strengthen missile strikes on critical civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.
- on April 5, 2025, it was reported that Russia is largely dependent on the supply of ammunition from North Korea.
- On April 16, it became known that North Korea earned more than $20 billion from Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.
- On April 26, Russia for the first time recognized the participation of the DPRK military in the war against Ukraine, saying that they allegedly showed "high professionalism".
- May 19 South Korea said that Russia could have provided the DPRK with technological assistance in developing a new missile.
- May 26 The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service said that since the beginning of the full-scale war North Korea has transferred 6 million artillery shells to Russia.