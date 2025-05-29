DPRK contributed to Russia's attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure - report of the monitoring group
North Korea has supplied Russia with more than 20,000 containers of ammunition, which has helped to strengthen missile attacks on Ukraine's critical civilian infrastructure. This is stated in the report of the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT).
According to the group, since September 2023, about 9 million artillery and missile munitions, at least 100 ballistic missiles, self-propelled artillery systems, long-range multiple launch rocket systems and ammunition have been sent from the DPRK to Russia by cargo ships.
This made it possible to intensify missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, including "targeted strikes on critical civilian infrastructure.".
In response, Moscow could help North Korea improve missile performance by providing the necessary data. The Kremlin could also reportedly transfer air defense and anti-aircraft missiles, as well as electronic warfare systems.
"At least for the foreseeable future, North Korea and Russia intend to continue and deepen their military cooperation in violation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions," the report says.
The monitoring group was created after Russia vetoed the resumption of the work of the UN team that had been enforcing sanctions on North Korea's nuclear and missile programs for 15 years. Its members are the United States, South Korea, Japan and eight UN member states.
- on April 5, it was reported that Russia is largely dependent on the supply of ammunition from North Korea.
- On April 16, it was reported that North Korea earned more than $20 billion from Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.
- On April 26, Russia for the first time recognized the participation of the DPRK military in the war against Ukraine, saying that they allegedly showed "high professionalism".
- May 19 South Korea said that Russia could have provided the DPRK with technological assistance in developing a new missile.
- May 26 The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service said that since the beginning of the full-scale war North Korea has transferred 6 million artillery shells to Russia.