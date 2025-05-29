DPRK contributed to Russia's attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure - report of the monitoring group

Since 2023, Pyongyang could have transferred about 9 million munitions to Moscow

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (Photo: KCNA)

North Korea has supplied Russia with more than 20,000 containers of ammunition, which has helped to strengthen missile attacks on Ukraine's critical civilian infrastructure. This is stated in the report of the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT).

According to the group, since September 2023, about 9 million artillery and missile munitions, at least 100 ballistic missiles, self-propelled artillery systems, long-range multiple launch rocket systems and ammunition have been sent from the DPRK to Russia by cargo ships.

This made it possible to intensify missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, including "targeted strikes on critical civilian infrastructure.".

In response, Moscow could help North Korea improve missile performance by providing the necessary data. The Kremlin could also reportedly transfer air defense and anti-aircraft missiles, as well as electronic warfare systems.

"At least for the foreseeable future, North Korea and Russia intend to continue and deepen their military cooperation in violation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions," the report says.

The monitoring group was created after Russia vetoed the resumption of the work of the UN team that had been enforcing sanctions on North Korea's nuclear and missile programs for 15 years. Its members are the United States, South Korea, Japan and eight UN member states.