Since the beginning of the great war, North Korea has transferred 6 million artillery shells to Russia – Ivashchenko

Instead, the Russians are transferring missile and space technologies to the DPRK, says Oleg Ivashchenko

Oleh Ivashchenko (Photo: SZR press service)

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Pyongyang has provided Moscow with about 6 million artillery shells. This was reported in an interview with Ukrinform by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Ivashchenko.

According to him, Russia annually produces up to 3 million artillery shells of 122 mm and 152 mm caliber. Another 2.5 million to 3 million shells are supplied to Russia by North Korea.

Ivashchenko clarified that Russia has already received 6 million rounds of ammunition from the DPRK. The DPRK also supplied 170 mm M1989 Koksan self-propelled artillery systems and M1991 240 mm multiple launch rocket systems – 120 units each.

The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service says that Russians are transferring missile and space technologies to the DPRK in return.

"We do not exclude that these may be technologies related to nuclear weapons or their improvement. We know that North Korea has begun to supply specialists with the appropriate education to Russia for the military-industrial complex, in particular, aircraft construction," Ivashchenko emphasized .

According to him, the DPRK also supplies labor for agriculture, building houses and roads. Pyongyang sent 13,800 of its workers to Russia last year.