Rutte said that China, North Korea, Iran and Russia are "working together" in the war in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General said that the alliance is aware of the role of each country in the Russian-Ukrainian war

Mark Rutte (Photo: EPA)

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that China, North Korea and Iran are cooperating with Russia in the war against Ukraine in exchange for Russian help to strengthen their military capabilities. He said this during a speech at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly session in Dayton, La Repubblica reports .

A key ally, according to Rutte, is China.

"We know that China is a key broker in Russia's war against Ukraine, supplying Russia with dual-use goods and helping it circumvent sanctions," he said.

The NATO Secretary General did not say what China receives from Russia in exchange for assistance in the war. Instead, he noted that North Korea and Iran are thus strengthening their military potential and increasing aggression against their neighbors.

In particular, North Korea "receives a lot of Russian technology" in exchange for support, and Iran "sows chaos in the Middle East" with the money it receives from Moscow.

"These four countries are working together, we must not be naive," Rutte stressed.