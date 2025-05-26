Rutte: NATO will agree on defense spending of 5% of GDP at the Hague summit

Mark Rutte (Photo: EPA)

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte believes that alliance members will agree to a common defense spending target of 5% of gross domestic product, he said at a meeting of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Dayton, Reuters reports .

NATO intends to agree on new goals at the summit of alliance leaders in The Hague on June 24-25.

"I assume that in The Hague we will agree on a high defense spending figure of 5% overall," Rutte said.

As reported by the agency, Rutte earlier sent a letter to all NATO members. In the document, he stated that he expects the commitments at the NATO summit to be 3.5% for military spending and 1.5% for broader security-related issues such as infrastructure, cybersecurity, etc.

The indicators should be achieved by 2032.