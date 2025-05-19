Russia could provide technological assistance to the DPRK in the development of a new missile

Kim Jong-un at a drill (Photo: KCNA)

South Korea says North Korea could have received technological assistance from Russia in developing a new air-to-air missile. This is reported by Yonhap Agency with reference to the statement of the representative of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Colonel Lee Seong-jung.

"We believe that such a connection exists," he said in response to a question about whether the DPRK has received weapons and advanced technology from Russia.

However, he emphasized that more analysis is needed to determine the extent and scope of possible technological assistance in exchange for help in Russia's war against Ukraine.

"There have been many instances where the North has tried to deceive or exaggerate...problems with spare parts and materials have led to delays in deployment. We believe that the weapons systems will also take a long time (to become operational)," Lee Sung-jung said.

The statement came after the DPRK's weapons test earlier last week. on May 17, reported, that Kim Jong Un directed air defense and air raid exercises with the firing of an air force flight group. The new missile was probably launched from a MiG-29 fighter jet.

Training in the DPRK, photo: KCNA