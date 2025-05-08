North Korea conducts ballistic missile test, possibly for Russia – Reuters

Ballistic missile test in North Korea (Illustrative photo: KCNA/ EPA)

North Korea has launched several short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, in what could be a test of weapons for export to Russia, Reuters reports .

The missiles were launched from Wonsan, a city on North Korea's east coast, on Wednesday and flew up to 800km before falling into the sea.

South Korea is in close communication with the US and Japan to exchange information about the launch.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesman Lee Seong-jun declined to comment on the exact number of missiles detected or their characteristics, but said the launch may have been conducted to test the characteristics and flight stability of missiles intended for export.

The Japanese government also said it had detected a ballistic missile launch by North Korea, which may have been flying on an irregular trajectory.

As the agency notes, the DPRK's ballistic missile program is banned by UN Security Council resolutions, but in recent years Pyongyang has made progress in developing missiles of all ranges.

Western intelligence, as well as independent researchers, have reported that North Korea has exported short-range ballistic missiles, among other weapons, to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine.

Pyongyang and Moscow deny the arms trade.