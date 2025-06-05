DPRK's leader promises to "unconditionally" support Russia over Ukraine
North Korea has pledged unconditional support for Russia, in particular in the "Ukrainian issue". This was stated by DPRK leader Kim Jong-un at a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu on June 4,, reports KCNA.
Shoigu thanked the DPRK leader for the "heroism" of the soldiers Pyongyang sent to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine. The latter, in turn, promised to continue supporting Russia.
"Kim Jong-un reaffirmed that the government of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea will continue to unconditionally support Russia's position and foreign policy on all major international political issues, including the Ukrainian issue," the statement said .
The North Korean leader also expressed his belief that Russia "will certainly win the sacred cause," meaning a full-scale war against Ukraine.
At the same time, Shoigu and Kim Jong-un discussed a "comprehensive strategic partnership" between the countries and issues of mutual cooperation in various fields.
- on April 16, it became known that North Korea earned more than $20 billion from Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.
- On April 26, Russia for the first time recognized the participation of the DPRK military in the war against Ukraine, saying that they allegedly showed "high professionalism".
- on May 29, it was reported that the DPRK facilitated Russia's attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure. Since 2023, Pyongyang could have transferred about 9 million rounds of ammunition to Moscow.
- On May 30, Macron called on China to stop the DPRK from participating in Russia's war against Ukraine.