DPRK's leader promises to "unconditionally" support Russia over Ukraine

Kim Jong Un says he believes in Russia's victory in the war against Ukraine

Sergei Shoigu and Kim Jong-un (Photo: http://kcna.kp/)

North Korea has pledged unconditional support for Russia, in particular in the "Ukrainian issue". This was stated by DPRK leader Kim Jong-un at a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu on June 4,, reports KCNA.

Shoigu thanked the DPRK leader for the "heroism" of the soldiers Pyongyang sent to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine. The latter, in turn, promised to continue supporting Russia.

"Kim Jong-un reaffirmed that the government of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea will continue to unconditionally support Russia's position and foreign policy on all major international political issues, including the Ukrainian issue," the statement said .

The North Korean leader also expressed his belief that Russia "will certainly win the sacred cause," meaning a full-scale war against Ukraine.

At the same time, Shoigu and Kim Jong-un discussed a "comprehensive strategic partnership" between the countries and issues of mutual cooperation in various fields.