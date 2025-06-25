US citizen wanted for more than 30 years for sexual crimes against children detained in Ukraine

Ukraine has detained a 66-year-old US citizen who has been hiding from justice for sexual crimes against children since 1992. This was reported by and the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

The man was detained in the Kyiv region, where he lived in a private house under a false identity.

According to law enforcement, the man worked as a daycare director in Pima County, Arizona. Between 1984 and 1991, he committed a series of sexual offenses against four children aged four to nine years old.

He fled the U.S. before being sentenced by the Arizona Superior Court. For more than 30 years, he evaded responsibility by using forged documents in the name of a Mexican citizen.

The suspect's whereabouts were established through the use of digital technologies, including the analysis of data from open sources. After his identity was established, law enforcement officers searched the man's home and detained him.

Currently, prosecutors are preparing a petition to the court for the temporary arrest of the man with a view to his extradition. The US authorities reported that the detainee is charged with 15 counts of criminal law.