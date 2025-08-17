Melania Trump wrote in a letter to Putin that it's time to protect children – photo

Ukraine and the Russian-Ukrainian war are not mentioned in the First Lady's text

Donald and Melania Trump (Photo: EPA)

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump called on the Russian dictator. Vladimir Putin to protect the future of children right now. She wrote about this in a letter to the US President. Donald Trump handed over to the head of Russia at a meeting in Alaska. Its text published Fox News.

The TV channel reports that immediately after receiving a letter Putin read it out loud in front of the American and Russian delegations.

In the letter, Melania Trump addresses the Russian dictator, calling him "dear President Putin".

She does not mention Ukraine or the Russian-Ukrainian war, and the children referred to in the letter are not identified as Ukrainian.

The First Lady wrote that all children are born innocent and dream of being protected.

"A simple, yet profound thought, Mr. Putin, and I am sure you will agree: the offspring of every generation begin their lives with purity—an innocence that transcends geography, government, or ideology," Melania wrote.

She stressed that world leaders have a responsibility to safeguard the future of children, but today "some children" are forced to offer "silent resistance to forces that could take away their future."

"Mr. Putin, you alone can restore their melodic laughter. By protecting the innocence of these children, you will do more than just serve Russia—you will serve humanity itself," Melania urged.

The First Lady added that Putin could help the children with a single stroke of his pen, even today.

"The time has come," she urged.