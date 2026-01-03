The President of the Czech Republic reacted to the anti-Ukrainian statement of the Speaker of Parliament.

Petr Pavel (Photo: Martin Divisek/EPA)

President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel promised to discuss with government officials the New Year's speech of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tomio Okamura, in which he spoke about Ukraine and named the president's entourage Volodymyr Zelenskyy "junta". This is stated in a post of the Czech president on the social network X.

Pavel said that the statement by the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, the third most important constitutional official, is causing concern not only among Czech citizens but also abroad, among allies and partners.

He promised to discuss this at the next meeting with the prime minister of the coalition government. by Andrej Babiš and at meetings with officials.

"The coordination of foreign and security policy is the basis of our trust as a partner," he summarized.

In his New Year's address, Okamura called the Russian-Ukrainian war "absolutely senseless." He argued that The Czech Republic should not be sending weapons to Ukraine.

Ambassador to the Czech Republic Zvarych stated that the offensive and hateful statements made by the official against Ukraine and Ukrainians are his personal position, formed under the influence of Russian propaganda.