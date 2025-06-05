Kyslytsia: Medinsky cynically claims about "a couple of dozen" children stolen by the Russian Federation. We are talking about thousands
The head of the Russian delegation, Volodymyr Medinsky, cynically stated during the second round of talks in Istanbul that Russia "has a couple of dozen, maybe a hundred Ukrainian children." However, in reality, we are talking about thousands, First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia said in an interview with Natalia Moseychuk.
Kyslytsia recalled that when the Ukrainian side demanded the return of the kidnapped children, the head of the Russian delegation , Medinsky, replied that we "should not put on a show for childless European grandmothers."
"There are thousands of Ukrainian children who were stolen by the Russian Federation. And you (Volodymyr Medinsky – ed.) are sitting in Istanbul and smilingly saying – stop the hysteria about the children," Kyslytsia said emotionally.
The diplomat noted that such rhetoric is an example of unprecedented cynicism.
"A person sits cynically, looks into the eyes and says – we don't have children. These are people who live in a parallel reality created by their president and their propaganda , " said Kyslytsia.
- According to the Human Rights Commissioner Lubinets, as of October 2024, the occupiers had abducted more than 20,000 children from Ukraine. Another 1.5 million children may be deported .
- On June 2, Zelenskyy said that in Istanbul , the Russians admitted that they had kidnapped Ukrainian children.
- Axios reported that Russia offered to return only 10 children to Ukraine in almost a month and a half.
- On June 3, the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, met in Washington with the US Special Representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg. Ukraine has handed over the lists of children to Russia and is awaiting a response.