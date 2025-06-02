Russia offered to return only 10 children to Ukraine in almost a month and a half – Axios

Vladimir Medinsky (Photo: TOLGA BOZOGLU / EPA)

During negotiations in Istanbul, Russia offered Ukraine the return of 10 abducted children by July 10. This was reported by the American news resource Axios, citing two unnamed Ukrainian officials.

The interlocutors noted that this is only a small part of the number of Ukrainian children illegally held in Russia.

According to sources, during the meeting, the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, denied that Moscow had abducted tens of thousands of Ukrainian children.

REFERENCE. According to the Human Rights Commissioner Lubinets, as of October 2024, the occupiers had abducted more than 20,000 children from Ukraine. Another 1.5 million children may be deported

On the eve of the meeting in Istanbul, the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, reported that the Ukrainian delegation had handed over to the Russians a list of illegally deported Ukrainian children who needed to be returned.

Medinsky later confirmed that Moscow had received a list of 339 children from Kyiv, but continued to deny that they had been abducted. The Russian official also made cynical remarks about the matter, saying that the children had been "rescued" and that Ukraine had "put on a show for sympathetic Europeans."