At the meeting in Istanbul, Russia did not accept Ukraine's proposals

Serhiy Kyslytsia (Photo: EPA)

At the talks in Istanbul, Russia refused an unconditional ceasefire despite Ukraine's proposal, First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia said after the meeting.

As Kyslytsia reported, during the meeting, the Ukrainian side once again offered the Russian representatives an unconditional ceasefire, but was refused.

"The US President proposed an unconditional ceasefire, this was discussed with the American delegation. Our delegation reiterated all this, but the proposals were not accepted by the Russian side," he said.

However, according to Kyslytsa, the delegations "exchanged documents" and concluded that the issue would continue to be considered by "experts."

The Deputy Foreign Minister added that the Russian side is against involving the US in the negotiation process, which does not suit Ukraine.

"The US plays a very big role and is an important guarantor of trust. To ensure a long-term security architecture in Europe, the United States must be involved. If not, then there can be no talk of long-termism," he said.