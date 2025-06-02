In Istanbul, Russians admitted to kidnapping Ukrainian children – Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA)

During negotiations in Istanbul on June 2, the Russian delegation admitted that the Russian Federation had abducted Ukrainian children. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists.

"First, they [the Russians] told us not to 'put on a show for childless European grandmothers' – this is their attitude [to] us raising the issue of children. We told them that you stole 20,000 [children], and they said that 'we didn't steal 20,000, it's a question of hundreds at most'. Our team was offended by this, and, to be honest, I'm not offended. I think this is an important fixation not of the number, but of the very fact that they agree that they stole children," the head of state said.

The day before, Zelenskyy reported that during the negotiations, the occupiers offered to return up to 10 children to Ukraine, despite the list of almost 400 abducted minors that Kyiv had provided.