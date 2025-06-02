Russia showed the "memorandum" it provided to Ukraine in Istanbul: what's in it

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his advisor Vladimir Medinsky (Illustrative photo from 2018: EPA)

Russia's main propaganda agencies TASS and RIA Novosti have published the text of a "memorandum" that the Russian delegation allegedly handed to Ukraine in Istanbul. The text again contains territorial claims, demands for disarmament and a neutral status for Ukraine.

The Russian Federation calls its radical encroachments "the main parameters of the final settlement." Here is a list of them:

→ international legal recognition of the occupied territories and the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the regions that Moscow illegally included in the constitution;

→ Ukraine's neutrality – a ban on joining military alliances or coalitions (obviously, NATO) and on any military activity of third countries on its territory (including the deployment of contingents);

→ recognition of Ukraine as a state that does not possess nuclear weapons and refusal to develop, produce and acquire them (Ukraine already has a non-nuclear status);

→ limitations on the size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations of Ukraine by types and weapons systems established "on the basis of mutual agreements";

→ demands to ensure "rights" for Russian-speakers and Russians, traditional theses on the prohibition of "the glorification and propaganda of Nazism and neo-Nazism... including Russophobia", as well as the lifting of restrictions on the Moscow Patriarchate;

→ waiver of mutual claims in connection with losses incurred in hostilities;

→ resolving a range of issues related to family reunification and displaced persons;

→ ensuring the rights and freedoms, as well as the conditions for conducting economic activities of Russian individuals and legal entities in Ukraine;

→ gradual restoration of diplomatic and economic relations (including gas transit), transport and other communications, in particular with third countries.

Read also What are the consequences and prospects of the Istanbul negotiations and what is their paradox?

The invaders also "offer" two options for a ceasefire: the first requires the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from four Ukrainian regions.

Under the second option, Moscow wants, in particular, a withdrawal and ban on the movement of Ukrainian troops, a cessation of mobilization and military aid, and even the lifting of martial law and the announcement of a date for presidential and parliamentary elections within the next 100 days. This option also requires Kyiv to sign an agreement on the implementation of the aforementioned "basic parameters."

The last section of this "memorandum" mentions that Moscow wants to sign a final "peace treaty" only after the elections in Ukraine.

The American media outlet Axios, citing an unnamed Ukrainian official, stated that the Russian Federation's position in the memorandum remained unchanged, and that the document contains demands for the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Ukrainian territory.

In general, the Russian position has not changed, and its "memorandum" does not fully correspond to the Ukrainian document published the day before by Suspilne.

Ukraine did not see the text of the Russian "memorandum" before the meeting in Istanbul, while Kyiv provided Moscow with its document in advance. The parties will study each other's memoranda for a week.